Carol Kuczora: Anti-Semitic?

I love Jewish people. They are more often than not brilliant, witty, and fun. It turns out that all my favorite artists, scientists, politicians, and comedians are Jewish. Besides, I value all my Jewish friends. Israelis, not so much.

How come anyone who tries to defend the indigenous Palestinians against the cruel, prejudicial, illegal conquest, occupation, and colonization by Israeli military and citizens gets labeled "anti-Semitic?" Who's in control of our language? I suggest we take control, and not let that go down.

Even the peaceful protest to bring economic pressure on Israel in the form of boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS), a form of Constitutionally protected speech, gets labeled anti-Semitic. Which, of course, it's not. Now, Israel wants the U.S. to make BDS illegal. That's a stretch.

I remember when I thought the formation of the state of Israel was a great idea to accommodate European refugees from Nazism. But Israel immediately displaced the Palestinian population, and to this day is conquering all the surrounding Palestinian territory. And American taxpayers are paying $3.8 billion to enable them. Palestinians deserve a state, too, but Israel is endeavoring to make that impossible.

Let's hear the other side of the story that Israel silences.

Carol Kuczora

