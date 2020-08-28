Carol Glad: Thanks to YubaNet
During the fire season as well as all our seasons, I would like to give recognition to YubaNet for being an important source for keeping our community continually informed. I hope all consumers of this valuable resource would find a moment or two, to recognize all their hard work as well.
Carol Glad
Grass Valley
