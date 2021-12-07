Carol Galic: Why the ad for church school posing as column?
It was disappointing to read the editorial column of Dec. 2 by Terry McLaughlin, “Why a Catholic education?” It was essentially an advertisement for a private, religious-based, tuition-charging school.
There are many issues facing the community, state, nation and the planet that need thought provoking information and commentary. That is the purpose of an editorial column. Its purpose is not to publish an advertisement under the guise of opinion.
Perhaps running a series on the wide range of educational choices in the community, or a deep look at the state’s core curriculum would be of help to the community and be more appropriate to the paper’s mission.
It’s great when the paper highlights religious organizations when they engage in general works that benefit the community such as various churches that cook for Hospitality House. But promoting a particular church’s financial endeavor in an editorial column implies endorsement. This would seem to cross the ethical line from opinion into advertising.
Carol Galic
Nevada City
