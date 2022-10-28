Carol Galic: The whole truth
I found it pretty funny ( in a sad way) that one of Thea Hood’s statement in her 10/22 Other Voices column absolutely did not tell the truth. Her statement regarding the League of Women Voters (LWV) “..they are an arm of the Democratic party.” is beyond silly. I would refer readers to the LWV website. “The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization working to protect and expand voting rights and ensure everyone is represented in our democracy. We empower voters and defend democracy through advocacy, education, and litigation, at the local, state, and national levels.” … ” The League shall not support or oppose any political party or any candidate” https://www.lwv.org The site describes the issues for which LWV advocate. If issues like fighting voter suppression, increasing voter registration, expanding voter access, money in politics, among others, are “Democratic” principles, rather than democratic principles, then I guess one could argue for Ms. Hood’s statement. But rather, I hope , to tell the truth, that those are principles that all citizens support.
Carol Galic
Nevada City
