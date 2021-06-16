Carol Galic: Bones to pick

Just a couple of quick thoughts after reading The Union’s June 12 edition.

1. Regarding the cartoon. Call me old-fashioned, but I don’t see how it is unreasonable to expect a citizen to obtain a permit before painting on public property. Sometimes it isn’t better to ask forgiveness rather than permission, as the saying goes. We seem to be living in an age of self indulgence when folks don’t think there will consequences for not following guidelines or rules. Yes, the art was beautiful, but that really isn’t the issue.

2. Regarding the photo of a community member’s birthday celebration. So ageist to keep using the phrase “____ years young.” The word old is not an insult, so let’s not treat it as such by avoiding its use.

Carol Galic

Nevada City