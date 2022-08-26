Carol Galic: Balancing short-term rentals vs. long-term rentals
Perhaps taxing short-term rentals with the proceeds dedicated to supporting development of long-term rental is a good first step. The proceeds could be used to reduce the cost of permitting, rent subsidies, incentives for building passive and active climate control into new construction, etc. These are just a few of the possibilities. If vacationers can afford an Airbnb, VRBO , etc. vacation, they are likely able to afford another $10 or $15 on their daily fee.
Carol Galic
Nevada City
