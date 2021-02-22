Carol Fegté: Thinking the same?

Have any of you been thinking of your own 33- or 34-year-old female — perhaps your daughter, who might have been upset, or high or mentally unstable — walking down a street in Alta Sierra to unexpectedly meet her death?

Have you been thinking of your own children or grandchildren witnessing their mother falling to the ground like that? It’s tragic to know that someone’s erratic and unpredictable behavior could be a reason for their death. We would like to believe that human frailty will be answered with compassion, with restraint.

Many of us are numbed by the realization that a gun was drawn, a life lost, a scene of brutal force seared into the memory of two children.

I’m sure the officer who fired the shots is in a special kind of emotional hell. I want to grieve for this rupture in our small, civilized, community. But as much as I recall the wonderful, selfless, thoughtful and kind actions reported in this paper almost daily, I cannot get around the truth of this story.

A 34-year-old woman, accompanied by her two small children, was shot and killed as the children looked on. May she find peace. Are you having the same thoughts?

Carol Fegté

Rough and Ready