Carol Fegté: Small organization, big ideas
I appreciate The Union’s many recent articles on care for our homeless neighbors, and discussions with local agencies about how we, as a county, can address the need for low-income housing. Kudos to you all.
I have recently been involved with Sierra Roots, which, as a nonprofit organization, has a unique vision concerning the housing problem — not for those with low incomes, but for those with no incomes. Sierra Roots is well beyond the “imagine-if” stage of visioning, and, as their mission, propose a self-sustaining eco-village for the chronically homeless citizens of Nevada City and Grass Valley.
No, it’s not just an idea. There are architectural drawings; agreements with local entrepreneurs who will provide income-generating work for the residents of the village, and exploratory viewing of suitable properties. I am touched by the kindness, the imagination and the practicality of Sierra Roots as an organization.
Although I’m grateful our governor has looked face-on at the huge statewide problems of “what to do with the homeless,” I am pleased to live in this tiny county where there’s a nonprofit that wants a functional solution to our county’s rather small, but equally worthy, homeless population.
Carol Fegté
Rough and Ready
