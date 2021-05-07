Carol Bentley: NID locking water boxes

So NID strikes again. They have put locks on the water boxes, so now I cannot clean my own box when silt and debris clog it.

They told me that due to the drought, they put the locks on to control the flow of water. That is insane. They have metered holes on each box that controls the flow and when clogged there is no water and, heaven forbid, how long will it take for someone to come clean my box when I need the water now, especially at the rates I pay?

Did they do any kind of thinking of how many people are going to have clogged boxes and how much time they will spend running to clean them? I do not think so.

In the 64 years of our family having property here, never has NID ever cleaned the box, so this is a frustration I do not need right now.

Whatever happened to caring for the customer, especially at the cost of the water. I hope more people will complain and get the stupid locks off the boxes so people can clean them and have a continual flow of water.

Carol Bentley

Rough and Ready