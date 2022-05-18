Carol Alderdice: Adona has my vote
It is clear to me that Natalie Adona is the only qualified candidate for the office of Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters. She has held the position of Assistant Clerk/Recorder since 2019 and has the endorsement of outgoing Clerk/Recorder Greg Diaz.
In the last three years I have visited the county office of the Clerk/Recorder several times for projects requiring documents to be filed or registered. Natalie Adona has personally assisted me on my visits and her professional and knowledgeable help gave me assurance my projects were in good hands.
Natalie Adona knows the job, and won’t occupy an already busy staff’s precious time with the “on the job training” that the other two candidates will need. Natalie Adona has my vote, and that of my family and friends.
Carol Alderdice
Nevada City
