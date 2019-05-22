Carlyle Miller: Thanks for community support for Medieval Games event

Yuba River Charter School’s sixth grade extends huge and heartfelt thanks to BriarPatch Food Co-op, SPD Markets, Caroline’s Coffee Roasters, Riverhill Farm, Natural Selections, California Organics, Safeway, Raleys, Trader Joe’s and Grocery Outlet for supporting our sixth grade Medieval Games.

Medieval games is a day-long event where sixth graders from eight different schools compete in medieval-style challenges such as archery, wall scaling, castle storming, and ropes courses. In addition to teaching our students about the Medieval ages, these events helped them build cooperation, self-confidence and empathy.

According to one student “This is the best day of my life!”

Thank you to these local businesses for their massive support of the event. We truly appreciate their support! Huzzah!

Carlyle Miller

Nevada City