Carla Petievich: Insufficient regulation

I read “Tempering the Attacks on Capitalism” by Rob Chrisman in Monday’s edition of The Union with great interest.

With respect, I couldn’t disagree with him more.

He states that private enterprise is “the goose that lays the golden egg that provides the funds for the social programs and the expansion of the regulatory state which…critics desire.”

Where is his evidence for this? How about tax revenues from citizens’ personal earnings? It would be interesting to compare the numbers for how much private enterprise has been subsidized by the Feds vs. how much social programs have received such subsidies. Those of us who collect paychecks know very well that those programs are paid into by private citizens through compulsory deductions.

Perhaps the presidential hopefuls who advocate expansion of social programs are merely trying to think of new ways to have the government attend to its mandate to provide certain basics for citizens within our economic system rather than having as their goal the dismantling of capitalism.

I don’t have the time or space here, with a 200-word limit, to address how and why insufficient regulation has created great wealth for private enterprise while helping to diminish the quality of life of private taxpayer-citizens.

Carla Petievich

Nevada City