Carl Ostrom: Singing a ‘super spreader’ of COVID-19

Any house of worship planning on opening at this time would do well to search “Singing and COVID-19.”

There are a number of articles that define the function of singing as a super spreading activity that disperses the virus far beyond 6 feet. Congregational singing, praise band, and choral singing all are subject to this risk. Please do all of your homework prior to meeting.

Also, you might not want to sit in the front row if the pastor is exuberant.

Carl Ostrom

Nevada City