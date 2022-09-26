Carl J. Cieslikowski: Stop taxing us

The average citizen in Nevada County believes forest management and mitigation is necessary. Few can argue against an effective fire management policy. MEASURE V purports to achieve this goal.

Prior to voting for Measure V, consider the following: One Supervisor voted against the measure being placed on the ballot and for good reason.

Four Supervisors decided to place a General Sales Tax on the ballot that only requires a simple majority for passage and taxed dollars are NOT mandated for the sole use of fire protection.

Supervisors should have placed a substantive Special Tax on the ballot that requires a two-thirds voter approval. A Special Tax means dollars can ONLY be used for fire protection and management.

In addition consider this: Supervisors just passed a whopping 330 million dollar budget; 164 million was dedicated to PUBLIC SAFETY. Measure V provides an additional and perpetual 12 million tax dollars.

Tell the Supervisors enough money is being spent for public safety. The county’s insatiable appetite for dollars cannot be sustained. Tell them to insist fire safety be a priority, improve spending strategies and stop taxing us more to do less. Our families are on an austere budget and so should government.

Carl J. Cieslikowski

Grass Valley