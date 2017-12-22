Carl Godfrey: Disappointed by makeup of grand jury

Disappointed by makeup of grand jury

I was disappointed by JoAnn Marie's Other Voices column about the Nevada County Grand Jury. She seemed so proud of who is on the jury.

The membership of the jury is a great disappointment to me. This group is not representative of the population of the county. It impresses me as an elitist group.

Where are the people who work with their hands? Where are the carpenters, the electricians, the plumbers, the farmer, the store clerk, the health care worker, the stay at home homemaker, the miner, and others who work with their hands? Where are the craftsmen?

The jury consists of engineers, lawyers, administrators, teachers, etc. — all college graduates.

Carl Godfrey

