Carl Cieslikowski: Voters have spoken

The voters have spoken: Rob Tribble is our duly elected auditor-controller.

Mr. Tribble won his election after months of public appearances, speaking engagements, and campaign funds solicited from citizens throughout Nevada County.

Mr. Tribble has extensive business and leadership experience, unlike others in government who view issues through a clouded and myopic lens.

His opponent believes voters made a mistake, and that their discernment was flawed. She assumes Mr. Tribble’s world-class education, corporate business transactions, and many leadership roles were insufficient qualifiers. She apparently believes the court, not the voters, should be the determining body.

Accordingly, his opponent has rejected the vote of the people and has placed the court in an awkward position. The choice is binary: to find Mr. Tribble eminently qualified, or to usurp the vote of the people. The latter choice would, undoubtedly, set a precedent for future elections by using the courts, as opposed to voters, as the final arbitrator.

Carl Cieslikowski

Grass Valley