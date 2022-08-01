Carl Cieslikowski: Voters have spoken
The voters have spoken: Rob Tribble is our duly elected auditor-controller.
Mr. Tribble won his election after months of public appearances, speaking engagements, and campaign funds solicited from citizens throughout Nevada County.
Mr. Tribble has extensive business and leadership experience, unlike others in government who view issues through a clouded and myopic lens.
His opponent believes voters made a mistake, and that their discernment was flawed. She assumes Mr. Tribble’s world-class education, corporate business transactions, and many leadership roles were insufficient qualifiers. She apparently believes the court, not the voters, should be the determining body.
Accordingly, his opponent has rejected the vote of the people and has placed the court in an awkward position. The choice is binary: to find Mr. Tribble eminently qualified, or to usurp the vote of the people. The latter choice would, undoubtedly, set a precedent for future elections by using the courts, as opposed to voters, as the final arbitrator.
Carl Cieslikowski
Grass Valley
Carl Cieslikowski: Voters have spoken
The voters have spoken: Rob Tribble is our duly elected auditor-controller.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User