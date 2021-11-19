Carl Cieslikowski: Let the people have their say

On Nov. 10, I attended the Nevada Joint Union High School Board meeting. The primary topic was CRT, critical race theory. It became painfully obvious the meeting was biased and had been previously orchestrated by staff and teachers who favored CRT; i.e., excusing yourself for being white. The method by which the board manipulated the speaking process was shameful!

To control the multitude of citizens who were in attendance, 300 to 400, they decided to limit public comment to 30 minutes — hardly adequate to allow the airing of opinion. It was disgraceful to watch elected officials dismissing the voices of the multitude, and it was obvious the board’s myopic agenda was paramount.

As a Vietnam veteran, we gave our most and some their blood to ensure freedom of speech and assembly. For this veteran, the board usurped and obfuscated their oath and failed to allow fair and balanced opinions. Moreover, they disrespected the many who gave their all.

Speaking as a former college trustee, we would have allowed public comment for hours until all voices were heard. However, in concert, this board trashed the right of free speech and diminished any sense of decorum fitting an elect official.

Carl Cieslikowski





Grass Valley