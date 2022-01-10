Carl Cieslikowski: Fair play and accountability needed

On Dec. 14, I and approximately 100 citizens attended a revealing Nevada County Board of Supervisors’ meeting.

An out-of-county health director was hired with an 18-month contract totaling $486,270. Nevada County supervisors professed vindication because “grants” were from state and federal governments.

Supervisors stated their effort to recruit within the county was in earnest. However, a local surgeon, Dr. Patrick Wagner, unselfishly informed supervisors his services would be donated. His offer was soundly rejected.

During the afternoon session the supervisors voted themselves a staggering 21% raise from fiscal year 2022 through fiscal year 2024. Supervisors aligned their salaries to those of local county elected officials as opposed to the standard similar-county population formula that features only supervisors. Their methodology was flawed, disingenuous and I think it was a surreptitious method to inflate their salary.

In addition to their compensation, supervisors receive an additional 5% for the chair and 2.5% for the vice-chair and generous benefits. These same bloated salaries are present with other county elected and non-elected positions.





Honest, hardworking and industrious folks of this county deserve fair play and accountability. It is blatantly obvious why the average person has lost faith with their government and for those in office who seek individual enrichment.

Carl Cieslikowski

Grass Valley