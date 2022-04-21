Carl Cieslikowski: County needs budget discipline

As currently constituted, Nevada County cannot sustain its present budget. Unfunded liability eradicates contingency funds and obscene packages for the highest paid employees are all insults to the average wage earner, who has an annual salary of $37,794.

Supervisors raised their salaries by 21% for the next three years while increasing line-workers’ salaries by only 6%. Thirty county employees have monetary packages exceeding $380,000.

Our county population has remained stagnant since 2011. The county budget for 2011 was $172 million, compared to the budget of $300 million today, a 74% increase. During this same period, the Consumer Price Index rose 22%.

Budget increases are inextricably linked to absorbed grants, new programs, salaries and benefits. Annual pension contributions are minuscule compared to the $178,388,939 owed for future pension debt.

Nevada County’s pension liability contributes to the bloated $1 trillion in state unfunded pension liability. The current operating finances and compensation packages are indefensible when contrasted with a stagnant population and modest CPI.





Nevada County must engage in budget austerity to stabilize our finances. Electing people of vision, strength and ability to do what is right, are hallmarks of a statesman and are the prerequisites to achieve solvency.

Carl Cieslikowski

Grass Valley