Marilyn Nyborg: Can’t give in
I don’t have an answer, just an observation. Those who are fully armed, protesting violently, will win.
When we are threatened with death or worse … our poll workers are leaving, our Pride Day was canceled — and clearly there will be more and probably is already. The minority of violent and hateful people using threats and actions may be their winning strategy if we give up. Ideas?
Perhaps we should call on the National Guard to safeguard the polls and the workers. Perhaps the pride event could be at an enclosed venue … where law enforcement can screen people. We can’t just stop our activities.
Marilyn Nyborg
Grass Valley
