Can’t buy California

Businessman John Cox is treating television viewers to a deluge of ads soliciting support for his effort to buy himself into the governorship of California. He should be reminded that this position is not to be sold to the wealthiest bidder. Instead of posing beside a tamed bear, he should be shown with a bull, because that is what he is full of.
Phil Reinheimer
Penn Valley
