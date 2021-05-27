Cameron Brown: Can’t rely on Postal Service

What on earth is happening to our Postal Service? I mailed a package of homemade cookies from Nevada City’s Post Office on May 3, paying $23.50 for three-day priority mail to arrive in plenty of time for my sister’s May 10 birthday in Florida.

The badly dented box arrived Wednesday, May 19, 12 days later than the three days I paid for. This was a package marked perishable! The postmistress had suggested I repack my cookies into a Postal Service box. Apparently, we should now use their boxes as they stack more efficiently (so much for recycling.)

Unfortunately, I declined her suggestion, as I had carefully packed my box, which was one my mom had sent me. I knew my sister would appreciate, this as it was my mom who always sent our birthday cookies and we lost her last year.

While the most egregious, this is not the only delay I’ve noticed since the arrival of U.S. Postmaster DeJoy and his attempt to monetize what was once a reliable government service. Where do we go to get our Postal Service back?

Cameron Brown





Nevada City