Cal Wong: Reform the Supreme Court
This is a scary moment. According to a leaked draft opinion, the Supreme Court is preparing to dismantle abortion rights across America. As a result, 26 states could outlaw abortion, including 13 that have passed trigger laws to take effect immediately after the court overturns Roe v. Wade.
This news should set off alarm bells for all Americans. Our fundamental freedoms are coming under attack by a hyper-partisan super-majority on the court. And this could just be the beginning.
But there’s a way to fight back, which is why I’m urging Congress to pass the Judiciary Act of 2021.
The Judiciary Act would rebalance the Supreme Court by adding four new seats, giving us 13 justices in total.
It’s just what we need to move away from extremely partisan rulings and restore the legitimacy of the Court — and it’s been done before. In fact, Congress has changed the size of the Supreme Court seven times already in our nation’s history.
A recent poll showed that the majority of Americans support expanding the court again now. It’s past time for Congress to get on board with this crucial bill.
Cal Wong
Grass Valley
