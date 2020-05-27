Cal Collier: Cherry-picking column

Cherry-picking column

In response to Terry McLaughlin’s “finger pointing” column of May 7 — Ms. McLaughlin, you have a real talent for cherry picking and editing “facts” to suit your politics.

And your entire piece is an exercise in finger pointing. Most of your information is irrelevant to your thesis. And the whole thing comes across as an attempt to excuse Trump’s bizarre behavior, especially his handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

If our country survives this crisis it will be in spite of this president, not because of him.

Cal Collier

Grass Valley