C.J. Bryant: Thanks to our county treasurer
Recently, the Rough and Ready Fire District had a 911 call to Nevada County Treasurer Tina Vernon’s office. There was a dire need for action on Vernon’s part.
Although not life or death, Vernon was interrupted in the treasurer’s meeting. The minutes were ticking away, it was Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. and this urgent matter had to be completed by 4 p.m.
Treasurer Tina, with grace and poise, sprang into action and completed the necessary tasks within minutes. Tina, we thank you so much for your understanding and taking immediate command in order to gain resolution. And instead of the proper scolding we might have encountered for the inconvenience, you said: “Glad I could assist. Have a great weekend.“
And this, my friends, is an example of a dedicated public servant in Nevada County — kudos to Treasurer/Tax Collector Tina Vernon.
C.J. Bryant
Nevada City
