C.J. Bryant: Angels among us

Pat Hanlon.

Submitted photo

Life at the Rough and Ready Fire House isn’t always about the blaze. Sometimes you just need to have the heart of a firefighter. Angels among us. During a lengthy power outage, a matronly octogenarian had depleted the battery that pumped the precious life-giving air from her portable oxygen tank. She was having significant breathing problems and was in a crisis state of panic.

She wheeled her way across the road to the station. The attending firefighters administered all the vital health assessments and quickly hooked up a new oxygen tank. Firefighter Pat Hanlon was especially concerned over her high state of anxiety. He spoke with a calm, reassuring manner about family, food and ordinary life in order to decrease her angst.

For over two hours they spoke about her pets and favorite recipes. Then she began to respond, and soon they were talking with each other, swapping stories, colored with family, friends and good times. Her breathing normalized. Unknown to her, she continued to be medically evaluated while they talked. She improved under the caring and watchful eye of this young man — a hero, to be sure.

He provided her with not just the 911 assistance so critically necessary, but more importantly, he administered a heavily spiced dose of caring and kindness. I thank Rough and Ready firefghters for fostering the programs that encourage our firefighters to elevate the way they care; administering emergency treatment, not limited to the body but to compassionately, nourish the soul.

C.J. Bryant

Nevada City