Buck Stoval: The lynching of democracy

President Trump protected our right to commit violence. I am somewhat disturbed by congressmen who are apologizing for considering impeaching an insurgent president. Wasn’t it Congress that created the presidency?

Trump incited violence against our elected leaders by targeting their congressional offices with his loyalists. These are the tooth marks of our white supremacists’ 400-year hold on America.

The “Stop the Steal” that the Trump loyalists bark out at our intersections is the loss of a feeling of white superiority. A loss that is written on each face peeking out from behind their blue-lined flags.

Trump did to Congress what officer Chauvin did to George Floyd. He talked his militia into pressing their knees on the neck of Congress, then gleefully posing for the press to tell his confederated militias that he loved them for choking the life out of our elective process.

Disturbingly, millions of voters don’t see anything wrong with lynching our democracy, or anybody, in their attempt to re-create a Southern heritage — the president’s slave state of the nation.

Buck Stoval

Grass Valley