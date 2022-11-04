Buck Stoval: Propositions 26 and 27

Gambling addiction is on the ballot again. The showman PT Barnum is believed to have said, that there is a sucker born every minute and 2 to take them. This November the 2 to take you are Proposition 26 and 27. Proposition 27 claims we should trust wealthy Indian Casinos and, “out of state” Gambling Corporations to share their wealth with California’s homeless population and Indian tribes that do not yet have their own Casino, like Nevada County. They go on to say that they will become so flush with cash that they will help solve homelessness in California.

Truth is, homelessness will increase. 18 to 20% of the homeless population in America are homeless because of gambling. More gambling won’t fix that. It will just make it worse.

Unlike the MAGA crowd, we won’t “become tired of winning so much”. Don’t they still have a democracy to overthrow and a new social order to create? That’s a doomsday bet I hope they don’t collect.

Making gambling available for every member of your family 24-7 on their smartphone or computer is also a very bad idea. The odds are not that your family will have a 1 in 5 chance of becoming homeless from gambling but rather of how it was that they became homeless. Don’t be a sucker. There are enough things to waste your time on that won’t ruin your life. Avoid online sports gambling, the odds are not with you. Bet on your education, not your addiction, and Vote No on both 26 and 27.

Buck Stoval

Grass Valley