Buck Stoval: President’s visit to MLK memorial
January 28, 2019
Quite possibly the greatest president who ever lived made a surprise visit to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and with no fanfare moved a wreath a few feet closer to the monument saying only to reporters, "Good morning, everybody, It's a great day. A beautiful day. And thank you for being here. Appreciate it."
Recapping the days events: He moved a wreath, thanked us for noticing him, then walking away raised his hand spreading his fingers apart signalling us that it was okay to treasure the moment.
Skeptics would say it was a vain gesture to make one more thing about himself. I am not one of those people who have ever been skeptical of this great man or of those who support him.
"Appreciate it."
Buck Stoval
Grass Valley
