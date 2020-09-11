Buck Stoval: It’s not ‘almost zero’

The people who work to keep the world turning while we “shelter-in-place” or “stay-at-home” are called “sacrificial workers.” They are the store clerk, the nurses, and anyone who continues to feed or care for us while risking their health and lives.

The president wants to restart the economy over our dead bodies to make his numbers look good. Our economy did not stall or breakdown at the side of the road. We were forced on sick leave because Republicans wanted to focus on numbers rather than the health of our families.

Republican senators and congressmen tell us to take our mask off, open everything, and go back to school. Do it for the country, sacrifice yourself and family for the economy, and if you don’t, China will win and America will lose. That’s completely insane and selfish Republican logic. Viruses may now have a greater conscience than Republican leaders.

You and your school children are not numbers to be sacrificed for a mismanaged health crisis. Remind them of that, with an early ballot.

Buck Stoval

Grass Valley