Buck Stoval: I know my ballot will count

I voted in person on Oct. 5, around 8:30 a.m. at the Rood Building, Nevada County’s government center. After verifying that the ballot box was empty I cast the first vote for Biden in the Nevada County 2020 election.

If you go online to “WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov” to sign up for their service, the Secretary of State will see that you are notified every time you vote and date your ballot is mailed to you.

I signed up last week and It took about three hours to notify me by email. After signing in the site now says, “Your ballot has been accepted! Your ballot was received by your county elections office and will be counted.”

Considering the constant barrage of misinformation from the president I am confident my vote will be counted. Here’s the “big but,” though. You have to sign up with them before voting because the site cannot tell you about your votes cast before registering with them.

If you’re a registered absentee voter then capriciously decide to vote in person, as I did, the election officer must first validate your personal information and signature online, then invalidate your absentee ballot before a new ballot can be printed out for you.

Which begs this question: “If they can invalidate my absentee ballot online, can’t Russian hackers do that too?” The answer is, “Maybe.” I mean, if they can rob banks online, break into 300 million Yahoo accounts, steal your passwords and email contacts, blackmail presidents, poison, shoot and disappear reporters, and as the largest criminal organization in the world wage a worldwide clandestine war on democracy and who knows what else — they can certainly invalidate an absentee ballot of a lowly registered voter like me.

Our president calls that rigging the election and if it’s going to be rigged that’s how it’s going to happen. Every computer is hackable. The only thing is — is it worth the risk? If your mail-in ballot is invalidated online you have the ability to contest it.

Because your party affiliation is public record the Russians know whose and how many votes to invalidate to reelect Trump. So sign up today at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov, then vote early in person, mail your ballot before November 3, or drop your mail-in ballot at one of the county’s “ballot drop boxes,” and you will be notified that the Secretary of State will count your vote.

With so many choices of disturbing things to worry about in this world, this is one thing you can cross off your list.

Buck Stoval

Grass Valley