Bryer Keane: Where are your kids going to live?

You who are advocating for Measure W ought to be ashamed of yourselves. And I bet a lot of you think you’re good Christians. We need housing. We need low-income housing. You all keep having babies with no thought of where they will live.

Historic Nevada City is cute. We all live here because we love its quaintness, its history, and its pastoral beauty. How many homes have granny units (converted carriage houses?) How many Victorians have been converted into fourplexes or duplexes? A lot! Downtown Nevada City is chock full of them. I lived in several in my 20’s while working as a cocktail waitress. I certainly couldn’t afford to live here now, and neither could my kids, if I had any.

Your poor son Timmy, working as a gardener, bartender, or reporter must move to Roseville or Marysville to live and commute up here. “Oh! The traffic on 49 is getting so bad!” Ya think? These are the people, your descendants, that make up the verve and energy of this area and they all need a place to live.

And don’t get me started on AirBnBs and the whole short term rental stuff in residential neighborhoods. That’s another conversation.

Vote No on W.

Bryer Keane

Grass Valley