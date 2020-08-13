Bruce Warden: Taking customers’ health seriously

The defiance of public health mandates by some of the restaurants in our local community has concerned me. I believe that the first obligation of any food service business is to assure the customer that their safety comes first.

As a customer, I assume that you meet the necessary requirements dictated by public health officials for handling, preparing and storing the food that you serve and consistently adhere to them. I don’t have to worry that you are ignoring those safety precautions because you don’t believe in the science or it’s inconvenient or costs too much money. Currently, the local health authorities are directing restaurants to avoid serving customers indoors. If you ignore this mandate for whatever reason, I can only assume that you are more interested in your interests and opinions than my health. I accept your right to do that.

We look forward to the day when we feel safe enough to go out for a nice meal in our local community. We will naturally gravitate to those establishments that took our health seriously during this pandemic, with a strong sense that they will keep us safe in the future when we are back to more normal times.

Bruce Warden

Grass Valley