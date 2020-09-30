Bruce Rayner: Open letter to the Nevada City Chamber

Why are we reinventing the Nevada City Chamber? As a member and volunteer, I’ve seen the Chamber bring the community together. Yet, it appears, as Chuck Shea pointed out in his Union article of July 19, that directors Bond, Locks and Negrete have gone off the track, causing a split in the community, intentionally or not.

Our community is too small to be divided by petty small town politics. We’ve seen what happens when demonstrators come to Nevada City. One dares not to speak to someone on the street for fear of offending a different political belief. The pandemic makes it worse.

We don’t need our Chamber to be part of the problem. With three directors carrying their own flag, and pursuing legal action to stay in power, the Chamber cannot succeed as it has in the past.

Rather than close their doors, the Chamber should be open to all, providing a way forward. We need creative people like Cathy Whittlesey, who brought the movie “The Christmas Card” to Nevada City to the continuing delight of tourists and locals. I ask these directors to publicly announce their platform or resign and let the original staff continue successful programs that unify our town.

Bruce Rayner

Nevada City