Bruce Puphal: Joanne Drummond is the Fire Safe Council
June 1, 2018
There is no doubt the Fire Safe Council has excelled in the past 12 years due to Joanne Drummond being at the helm.
Joanne has always secured grant funding for the council to make sure all of the fire-safe programs continue to keep running. As a supervisor, Joanne has always been firm, fair, and consistent with her staff and those who volunteer at the Fire Safe Council office. She is very eloquent and knowledgeable when speaking to the public via radio shows or addressing large groups about topics directly relating to the community about fire safety and defensible space.
Joanne is very proud of the fact that Nevada County has more Firewise Communities compared to any other county in California. There are currently 23 communities waiting to be certified as "Firewise" with the help and leadership that Joanne has provided. It is sad to think that these communities may fall by the wayside without Joanne to complete the process. No certification could mean that the homeowners in these communities may have to pay higher yearly homeowner insurance fees.
Joanne Drummond needs to be reinstated as the executive director of the Fire Safe Council.
Bruce Puphal
Penn Valley
