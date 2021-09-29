Bruce Lester: A note on ‘freedom’

The debate on what “freedom“ means is omnipresent in our culture today. The consideration is not whether one is for or against, but just how far the concept of ”freedom” can be taken. Lately I’ve heard the mantra, “This is America, I can do what I want!”

So how can we integrate our personal freedoms while still keeping our society intact? I looked to Emmanuel Kant for a possible solution. He proposed something akin to a roundtable, where all the interested parties gathered together with their personal wish lists for what they would like to see happen in their village or district. Of course each person wanted to get all of the items on their list adopted. Every member’s items were presented and the problem of which one to select when they conflicted began.

Kant was a firm believer in the ‘maximization of good’ … he remained convinced that the only way for an individual within a group to fully benefit was to ensure that everyone benefited to some extent. Individuals needed to concede some of their wants and desires in order to maximize their own welfare. This notion rests in distinct contrast with the idea that the more I got adopted from my list, the more I succeeded.

Our current environment is obviously much more complicated than in Kant’s time, but the notion that , ‘I have freedom of choice and can do whatever I want,’ is something I find to be both solipsistic and dangerous. Can we not take a moment to extend our sympathy and look inward while asking ourselves, “Am I maximizing the ‘good’ for not only myself, but also for those around me?”

Bruce Lester





Nevada City