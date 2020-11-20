Bruce Kahoun: Land lines and power outages
I would like to correct Dan Baldwin’s letter of Nov. 13. He stated land lines do not require PG&E power. I live in Cascade Shores and when the power goes out so does the dial tone on any phone, and Comcast is only good for a couple of hours. Sometimes the phone company brings a generator to its sub hub at the corner of Quaker Hill and Pasquale Roads that will restore the land line service. While he states phones use 48 VDC and half-wave rectified 110, where does he think those voltages are provided from, AT&T’s power system or power bought from PG&E?
I feel it is critical that both the phone company and Comcast (phone service) be required to provide service during power outages. Many of us spend many days (totalling weeks a year) with no access to 911. I have had two medical emergency calls to my address in the last few years and feel helpless during rolling black outs and snow power outages.
Bruce Kahoun
Nevada City
