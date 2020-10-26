Bruce Feldman: It’s about policy, not personality
I am voting for Donald Trump, for policy, certainly not personality, and to secure my right to speak without being cancelled. I will vote for Trump because he won’t weaken or obliterate my Second Amendment rights. I like the list of judges Trump draws from to fill court vacancies. I celebrated the pre-COVID-19 economy, which had Black and Hispanic employment rates at all-time highs because Trump reduced business killing regulations and taxes. I will vote to re-elect the first president to follow through on the promise to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and do what was thought impossible by negotiating peace treaties between Israel and two Arab countries. Trump respects our police and wants governors and mayors to maintain law and order.
Bruce Feldman
Lake Wildwood
