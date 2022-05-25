Bruce Bolinger: From my experience, I see Adona is most qualified

For the nearly 18 and a half years that I was the Nevada County clerk-recorder (1980-98), I administered 23 countywide elections and innumerable small special elections.

Prior to that, I was district manager for the U.S. Census Bureau, and for five years before that I was on the staff of the California Legislature with responsibility for updating the California Elections Code and analyzing all proposed elections legislation.

The California Elections Code is some 600 pages long and consists of several thousand sections. Add to that the elections provisions of the California Administrative Code and the provisions of federal law on elections and you will better appreciate what the job of county clerk-recorder involves.

When I was in the Army, “OJT” was the derogatory term used for someone who was an on the job trainee. Administering elections is not something you want being handled by an OJT.

Based on my own experience, I believe that Natalie Adona, the current Nevada County assistant county clerk-recorder, is the most qualified candidate for the position of Nevada County clerk-recorder. I urge you to vote for Natalie Adona.

Bruce Bolinger

Grass Valley