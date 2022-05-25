Bruce Bolinger: From my experience, I see Adona is most qualified
For the nearly 18 and a half years that I was the Nevada County clerk-recorder (1980-98), I administered 23 countywide elections and innumerable small special elections.
Prior to that, I was district manager for the U.S. Census Bureau, and for five years before that I was on the staff of the California Legislature with responsibility for updating the California Elections Code and analyzing all proposed elections legislation.
The California Elections Code is some 600 pages long and consists of several thousand sections. Add to that the elections provisions of the California Administrative Code and the provisions of federal law on elections and you will better appreciate what the job of county clerk-recorder involves.
When I was in the Army, “OJT” was the derogatory term used for someone who was an on the job trainee. Administering elections is not something you want being handled by an OJT.
Based on my own experience, I believe that Natalie Adona, the current Nevada County assistant county clerk-recorder, is the most qualified candidate for the position of Nevada County clerk-recorder. I urge you to vote for Natalie Adona.
Bruce Bolinger
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Bruce Bolinger: From my experience, I see Adona is most qualified
For the nearly 18 and a half years that I was the Nevada County clerk-recorder (1980-98), I administered 23 countywide elections and innumerable small special elections.