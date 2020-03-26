Bruce Bolinger: Forever grateful

On March 11, I was on my way to drop off some unused medicines at the pick-up point at the Grass Valley Police Department. As I stepped up from the parking lot to the sidewalk, I tripped on the edge of the sidewalk and flew forward, slamming my forehead against one of the concrete steps of the staircase down to the police department’s entrance.

I was partially upside down, with blood streaming into one eye. Private citizens, EMTs or paramedics from the Grass Valley Fire Department or Grass Valley Police Department rushed to my aid. They got me into a sitting position, stanched the flow of blood and called my wife at home. I was transported by ambulance by way of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital to Mercy San Juan in Carmichael for treatment and am now resting at home.

My thanks to all of you; I will be forever grateful.

Bruce Bolinger

Grass Valley