Bruce Bolinger: A campaign mailing at the public’s expense
On May 21 my wife and I received the $2,400 economic impact payment. Fine and good. We welcomed it.
On June 8, two and a half weeks later, however, we received a mailing with a return address on the envelope of the Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, which clearly paid the cost of the mailing. The enclosed letter informed us that we had received the payment, as if we didn’t already know.
On the face of the envelope it carried the warning, “Official Business. Penalty for Private Use, $300.” The enclosed letter, however, did not carry the IRS letterhead nor was it signed by any official of the IRS or Treasury Department. Instead, the letterhead was “The White House, Washington” and the letter was from President Donald J. Trump in which he told us, among other things, that he had “proudly signed into law” the CARES Act.
In my opinion this was a political campaign mailing to promote his candidacy, which would be fine if it had not been done at public expense. I have seen a lot of campaign mailings in my day and this was one of them.
Bruce Bolinger
Grass Valley
