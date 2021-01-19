 Brody Hiraoka-Hurst: Giants must condemn LaMalfa’s actions | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Brody Hiraoka-Hurst: Giants must condemn LaMalfa’s actions

Letters Letters |

Brody Hiraoka-Hurst

Individuals from the San Francisco Giants baseball organization, according to opensecrets.org, donated over $11,000 to U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa’s campaign fund. Rep. LaMalfa was one of seven representatives from California to vote against the election certification.

I am asking the community to join me in demanding a full-throated condemnation of Rep. LaMalfa’s seditious vote from the San Francisco Giants organization.

Brody Hiraoka-Hurst

Grass Valley

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letters

Brody Hiraoka-Hurst: Giants must condemn LaMalfa’s actions

|

Individuals from the San Francisco Giants baseball organization, according to opensecrets.org, donated over $11,000 to U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa’s campaign fund. Rep. LaMalfa was one of seven representatives from California to vote against the election…

See more