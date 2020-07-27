Brianne Craig: Helping those in need
Mountain Valley Property Management has been honored to work with one of the best programs in the Grass Valley area. Recently we received a plaque from Community Beyond Violence.
Through their organization, our company has helped to house individuals who cannot do so on their own just after getting out of a “not great” situation. With assistance from programs like Community Beyond Violence, strong, determined applicants and the great owners we represent here at Mountain Valley, it is possible for us to help support these beautiful beings in a new beginning. If it’s possible to reach more individuals in this area we would like to do so.
The team here at Mountain Valley Property Management is honored to support our community.
Brianne Craig
Mountain Valley Property Management
