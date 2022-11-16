Brian Harter: Consider these facts

Marc Cuniberti’s recent article titled “Elections and the Market” implies the stock market performs better under Republican influence, using a small sampling to compare Obama and Trump.

Consider these facts before accepting that argument:

The Dow-Jones (DJIA) performed better during Obama’s tenure (+18.5% per year) than Trump’s (+14.3% per year). Trump’s pre-covid best was +15.6%. The DJIA record and a little math verifies this.

Second, the largest two-year DJIA increase of the Obama presidency, +73.1%, was when Democrats held both Houses. The smallest two-year DJIA increase, +14.8%, was when Republicans held both Houses.

Also, Cuniberti chose a 6-month window immediately following Obama’s 2008 nomination that shows the DJIA dropped 26%. However, a 6-month window immediately following Obama’s inauguration reveals the DJIA increased 34.4%, immediately reversing a steep 16-month decline. Did Cuniberti cherry-pick?

It should be noted that Herbert Hoover and a Republican controlled Congress oversaw the biggest DJIA drop in history, -82.1%. FDR and a Democrat controlled Congress oversaw one of the biggest DJIA gains in history, +198.6%.

Lastly, Democrats hold two of the top three places in a presidential ranking by DJIA annual percent growth: First: Coolidge (R, +41.2%), Second: Clinton (D, +28.6%), Third: Obama (D, +18.5%).

Brian Harter

Nevada City