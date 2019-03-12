Brian Berry: Baird has withdrawn from California Senate race, but name still on ballot

When I received my mail in ballot I saw that Steve Baird's name is still on it.

As he's officially withdrawn from the race, I think it would've been proper to enclose an insert stating this.

My concern is he'll draw votes in spite of no longer running. Although this withdrawal was reported in The Union, not all voters are subscribers.

I think the official Elections Office of Gregory Diaz should mail out an update and all official polling places should make his withdrawal clear.

Brian Berry

Grass Valley