Mike Schatz: Breaks our hearts

Kudos to The Odd Fellows (landlords) for not negotiating in good faith, I believe, and allowing Old Town Cafe, the longest continuous operating restaurant/cafe in Grass Valley, to close its doors.

I know the (previous) owners, the Buckmans, and my and my wife’s hearts go out to them. I know how hard they have worked over the years operating the cafe.

It’s sad the the Odd Fellows used the old “We never knew that they wanted to renew the lease” argument. Shame on you, The Odd Fellows. You should be ashamed of yourselves.

Mike Schatz

Grass Valley