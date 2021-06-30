Brandon Butrick: Rise Gold’s track record

While many people have quickly chosen sides in the debate over reopening the Idaho-Maryland Mine, I decided to study both sides.

Jobs are nice, and the promise of ecologically sound mining practices sounds great, while it appears all sides agree that our water resources and environment must be protected.

What has made up my mind is looking into the track record of the principals involved in Rise Gold to consider how their promises will play out.

CEO Ben Mossman’s conviction by a British Columbia court for the 2015 environmental damage at what is presumably his most recent gold mining venture says it all.

That company went bankrupt to avoid paying to clean up the mine waste it disposed of improperly, while Mr. Mossman continues his court battle on legal technicalities.





With that outcome, Mr. Mossman’s environmental credibility should be zero. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Say no to the mine.

Brandon Butrick

Nevada City

Editor’s note: The British Columbia Court of Appeal set aside lower court convictions and acquittals, and ordered a new trial concerning the spill at the now closed mine in Canada.