Brandon Butrick: Remember Paradise?

Who are these half-wits who want to prevent Measure V from going to the ballot? I understand that some (greedy) people have a knee-jerk reaction against paying taxes, but these folks clearly have no math skills!

Measure V is looking for each of us to pitch in about 120 bucks a year for some county-wide programs to mitigate our wildfire risk. This sounds like a real bargain to anyone who has ever hired a crew to cut brush! Sure, it’s not going to solve all our problems, but we can’t afford to be lax on this subject with the realities of climate change more apparent every day.

We’ve seen what can happen: let’s not let it happen here!

Brandon Butrick

Nevada City