Brandon Butrick: Open letter to Nevada City Mayor Senum
I was quite disappointed by your recent proclamations aimed at discouraging diligent public health practices.
In my opinion this is a very poorly-chosen position demonstrating either a basic lack of good sense or a willful ignorance, neither of which reflect well on a public servant.
Rather than making me feel safe going to my local stores and restaurants, it makes me fearful that my city leadership is not smart enough to maintain the low-infection rate that we have enjoyed so far. In light of this I am writing to say that I hope you’ll reconsider the ridiculous idea that slowing and preventing the spread of the current epidemic is too inconvenient to pursue. I see many, many people here in Nevada City complying with the governor’s request to mask in public because a) it’s easy, b) it’s effective, and c) it demonstrates that we care about each other.
Discouraging people from being smart looks to me like an absurd bit of political posturing and I expect it will lead to your political downfall. I assure you I would never vote for someone who promotes such foolish ideas.
Brandon Butrick
Nevada City
