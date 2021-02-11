Brandon Butrick: A few more facts

Thanks for adding the fact-check disclaimer to George Rebane’s well-penned but delusional Other Voices column. You missed some other disclaimers:

In 2000, when George Bush won Florida by 537 votes, Al Gore conceded the tight election as soon as the recount was ended. Voter access and registration are an ongoing concern, not a sign that one party is cheating. There was no “graciousness” in 2008 and 2012 from one Donald Trump who made his entrance to politics challenging President Obama’s U.S. citizenship — sans evidence, a signature tactic.

There was no congressional challenge to certifying Donald Trump’s election in 2016. Donald Trump’s first impeachment had nothing to do with Russia. Black Lives Matter and Antifa have nothing to do with maintaining election integrity.

And of course, the 2020 “election irregularities” turned out to be effectively nothing. Just a bunch of highly paid lawyers desperately filing nuisance lawsuits trying to overcome a 10 million vote deficit with nothing to go on but ill-spent campaign money.

Rebane may want to spend his next few years working on this, but establishing a commission on the subject would be a gross waste of public funds on … nothing.

Brandon Butrick

Nevada City

Editor’s note: A few members of the House in fact did challenge Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory.