Brandon Butrick: A few more facts
Thanks for adding the fact-check disclaimer to George Rebane’s well-penned but delusional Other Voices column. You missed some other disclaimers:
In 2000, when George Bush won Florida by 537 votes, Al Gore conceded the tight election as soon as the recount was ended. Voter access and registration are an ongoing concern, not a sign that one party is cheating. There was no “graciousness” in 2008 and 2012 from one Donald Trump who made his entrance to politics challenging President Obama’s U.S. citizenship — sans evidence, a signature tactic.
There was no congressional challenge to certifying Donald Trump’s election in 2016. Donald Trump’s first impeachment had nothing to do with Russia. Black Lives Matter and Antifa have nothing to do with maintaining election integrity.
And of course, the 2020 “election irregularities” turned out to be effectively nothing. Just a bunch of highly paid lawyers desperately filing nuisance lawsuits trying to overcome a 10 million vote deficit with nothing to go on but ill-spent campaign money.
Rebane may want to spend his next few years working on this, but establishing a commission on the subject would be a gross waste of public funds on … nothing.
Brandon Butrick
Nevada City
Editor’s note: A few members of the House in fact did challenge Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Jeff Loberg: Shameful behavior of the left
For eight years we conservatives put up with Obama’s scandalous actions against our side through his weaponized Justice Department, the NSA, IRS, spying and wiretapping on reporters, etc., for which the media turned a blind…